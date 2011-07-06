版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 6日 星期三 08:08 BJT

Japan to conduct stress tests on nuclear reactors -Jiji

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's trade minister Banri Kaieda said the government would conduct stress tests on all nuclear power reactors in Japan, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

The minister also said he would ensure there were no problems with power supplies, Jiji reported.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)

