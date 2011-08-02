Pockets of high radiation remind of Fukushima plant danger

TOKYO Aug 2 Pockets of lethal levels of
radiation have been detected at Japan's crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant in a fresh reminder of the risks faced by
workers battling to contain the worst nuclear accident since
Chernobyl.
Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
reported on Monday that radiation exceeding 10 sieverts (10,000
millisieverts) per hour was found at the bottom of a ventilation
stack standing between two reactors.
On Tuesday Tepco said it found another spot on the
ventilation stack itself where radiation exceeded 10 sieverts
per hour, a level that could lead to incapacitation or death
after just several seconds of exposure.
The company used equipment to measure radiation from a
distance and was unable to ascertain the exact level because the
device's maximum reading is 10 sieverts.
While Tepco said the readings would not hinder its goal of
stabilising the Fukushima reactors by January, experts warned
that worker safety could be at risk if the operator prioritised
hitting the deadline over radiation risks.
"Radiation leakage at the plant may have been contained or
slowed but it has not been sealed off completely. The utility is
likely to continue finding these spots of high radiation," said
Kenji Sumita, a professor at Osaka University who specialises in
nuclear engineering.
"Considering this, recovery work at the plant should not be
rushed to meet schedules and goals as that could put workers in
harm's way. We are past the immediate crisis phase and some
delays should be permissible."
Workers at Daiichi are only allowed to be exposed to 250
millisieverts of radiation per year.
Tepco, which provides power to Tokyo and neighbouring areas,
said it had not detected a sharp rise in overall radiation
levels at the compound.
"The high dose was discovered in an area that doesn't hamper
recovery efforts at the plant," Tepco spokesman Junichi
Matsumoto told reporters on Tuesday.
Although it is still investigating the matter, Tepco said
the spots of high radiation could stem from debris left behind
by emergency venting conducted days after the March 11
earthquake and tsunami that crippled the plant.
