Japan PM: must restart reactors to protect livelihoods

TOKYO, June 8 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he has decided that two idled nuclear reactors in western Japan must be restarted to protect people's livelihoods and avoid damage to the economy, adding that steps had been taken to prevent a recurrence of the Fukushima radiation crisis.

Nuclear power had supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's electricity needs before last year's earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima plant and triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

All of the country's 50 reactors have been taken offline since then, risking power shortages especially in the western metropolis of Osaka and other parts of Kansai Electric Power Co's service area.