Japan's Edano: possible no reactors will resume by summer

TOKYO, March 1 Trade minister Yukio Edano
said on Thursday there is a strong possibility that no nuclear
reactors in Japan will resume operations by summer.
"A tight supply-demand balance (of electricity) does not
affect our judgment on nuclear safety and we are in the process
of making that judgment," Edano told parliament.
"It is a quite possible that no reactors will resume
operations towards the summer."
Only two of Japan's 54 nuclear reactors are still operating
amid safety concerns after last year's earthquake and tsunami
triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, leading to widespread
contamination and mass evacuations.
Since then no reactors shut for routine maintenance have
restarted as they need to meet new safety checks and receive
clearance from both the central and local governments.
Without such approval, all Japan's reactors could be shut by
early May.