UPDATE 1-Japan ministers to meet on reactor restarts At 1050 GMT

TOKYO May 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda and key ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss
restarting two nuclear reactors, the trade ministry said, to
avoid a possible summer power crunch amid voter worries about
safety after the Fukushima crisis.
The ministerial meeting was called after local government
authorities, long concerned about whether reconnecting the
reactors would be safe, gave ground by signalling their
agreement to the restarts as a "limited" measure.
A decision by Noda to restart the reactors, operated by
Kansai Electric Power, would ease concerns among firms
in western Japan, including struggling electronics giants
Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp.
But the move would also risk a backlash from voters that
would undermine Noda's already sagging public support.
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity needs before last year's earthquake and tsunami
cripped the Fukushima plant - the world's worst nuclear accident
in 25 years. But all of the country's 50 reactors have since
been taken offline for checks.
The government has been struggling to win support from local
authorities for the restarts, although their permission is not
legally required.
The governors and mayors from western Japan had earlier
indicated that they would agree to restarting the two reactors
at Kansai Electric's Ohi plant as a "limited" measure while
Tokyo finalises new safety steps.
Noting the central government has yet to set up a new
regulatory agency, promised after the disaster, the Union of
Kansai Governments said current safety standards were therefore
provisional. Parliament began debate on creating the new agency
this week after months of delay.
"Therefore, we strongly urge an appropriate decision of
limited scope concerning the restart of the Ohi reactors," the
group of seven governors and two mayors said in a statement
after meeting Environment Minister Goshi Hosono.
Anti-nuclear activists have cast doubt on the government's
assurances that the two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's
Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan, were safe.
"We have consistently said that none of the safety or
emergency measures that have been called for by experts in the
community have been completed," said Greg McNevin, a spokesman
for Greenpeace International.
"Our consistent position is that this is being rushed."