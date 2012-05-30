Japan ministers to meet on reactor restarts At 1050 GMT

TOKYO May 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda and key cabinet ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss
restarting two idled nuclear reactors to avoid a possible summer
power crunch, the trade ministry said, amid persistent voter
concerns about atomic safety after the Fukushima crisis.
A decision by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to restart the
reactors, operated by Kansai Electric Power, would ease
concerns among firms in western Japan, forecast to face the
country's worst power shortages, but could also undermine Noda's
already sagging public support.
The ministers will meet at 7:50 p.m. (1050 GMT).
The area served by Kansai Electric is home to many
manufacturers including struggling Panasonic Corp and
Sharp Corp.
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity needs before Fukushima, but all of the country's 50
reactors have been taken offline for checks in the ensuing
months. The government has been struggling to win support from
local authorities for the restarts, although their permission is
not legally required.