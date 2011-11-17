Japan bans rice shipments from radiation affected area

TOKYO Nov 17 Rice shipments were banned on Thursday from an area near the Fukushima nuclear plant, which has been leaking radiation since it was wrecked in Japan's March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Rice with radiation levels exceeding Japan's safety standards was found for the first time since the disaster, which devastated large areas of the northeast coast.

The discovery of the contaminated rice was announced on Wednesday.

There are 154 rice farmers in the affected area, about 60 km (40 miles) northwest of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant, producing about 192 tonnes of rice a year, just 0.002 percent of the nation's total rice output.

The shipment ban comes after a crop harvested by a farmer in the area was found to contain 630 becquerels of radioactive caesium per kg, compared with the government-imposed cap of 500 becquerels.

"The rice in question was caught before shipments. Not even a single grain from the patch is in circulation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.

Japan's autumn rice harvest has been closely monitored near the Fukushima plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, after excessive levels of radiation were found in beef, vegetables and seafood in the area.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, working with the government, hopes to stabilise the reactors at the Fukushima plant by the year-end.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)