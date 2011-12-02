Japan may announce Fukushima cold shutdown on Dec 16 -Yomiuri

TOKYO Dec 2 Japan may announce on Dec. 16
that tsunami-damaged nuclear reactors in Fukushima are in a cold
shutdown, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, an important
milestone in its plan to bring under control the worst nuclear
accident in 25 years.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of
Tokyo, was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which
knocked out reactor cooling systems, causing meltdowns of
nuclear fuel rods.
A cold shutdown is when water used to cool nuclear fuel rods
remains below its boiling point, preventing the fuel from
reheating.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda may declare a cold shutdown
because a Nov. 30 analysis by plant operator Tokyo Electric
Power Co showed that temperatures for the nuclear fuel
lying at the bottom of the containment vessel have stabilised,
the paper said.
Radiation levels at the reactors have also fallen
significantly, it said.
Declaring a cold shutdown will have repercussions well
beyond the plant as it is one of the criteria the government has
said must be met before it begins allowing 80,000 residents
evacuated from within a 20 km (12 mile) radius of the plant to
return home.
But even if a cold shutdown is declared, Tokyo Electric has
acknowledged before that it may be unable to remove the fuel
from the reactors for another 10 years, and experts say the
cleanup at the plant could take several decades.