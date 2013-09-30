UPDATE 1-Tokyo Electric set to receive $5.9 bln financing-source

* Tepco to get Y200 bln loan rollover, Y300 bln new
financing - source
* Tepco facility restart application helped convince
regional banks
* Shares reverse early losses, up 1.5 pct in mid-morning
By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, Sept 30 Creditors are set to provide $5.9
billion in financing to Tokyo Electric Power Co
(Tepco), a person involved in the talks told Reuters on Monday,
offering a lifeline to the embattled owner of the crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant.
Tepco's major banks are prepared to provide 500 billion yen
($5.09 billion) in financing in December - 200 billion yen in
loan rollovers and 300 billion yen in new financing - said the
person, who has been involved in financing talks as a
representative of one of the utility's major creditors.
At the same time, Tepco's application on Friday to restart
an undamaged nuclear plant helped convince some wavering smaller
banks to join a group of 28 financial institutions in rolling
over 77 billion yen ($784 million) in loans due at end-October,
the person said.
The utility's success in winning a refinancing of the loans
due next month was previously reported by the Nikkei and Asahi
newspapers. The outcome of the larger funding round due in
December has not been previously reported.
Tepco on Friday applied to restart its Kashiwazaki Kariwa
facility, the world's largest nuclear plant in northwestern
Japan, although approval is uncertain and any restart is many
months away.
The company's president, Naomi Hirose, said in an interview
published on Sunday that Tepco will likely make its first profit
in three years in the year to March - without raising
electricity rates or restarting reactors.
Once Asia's largest utility, Tepco has posted more than $27
billion in net losses since the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami triggered nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi
plant. Tepco shares have fallen 71 percent since the disaster.
MAJOR CREDITORS
Major Tepco creditors include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and
Mizuho Financial Group, as well as the Development Bank
of Japan, leading life insurers and trust banks.
A handful of smaller regional banks had been hesitant to
roll over Tepco's October loan as they tried to distance
themselves from a utility that has come under renewed public
criticism over its handling of contaminated water at Fukushima.
Those banks were eventually won over by the firm's application
to restart the Kashiwazaki Kariwa facility.
After months of denials, Tepco admitted in July that
hundreds of tonnes of contaminated water is flowing into the
Pacific Ocean every day. Last month, Tepco said 300 tonnes of
water with dangerous levels of radiation had leaked from a
storage tank at the Fukushima plant.
Japan has pledged half a billion dollars to deal with
contaminated water at the site, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
has promised the government will take a prominent role in the
clean-up.
Tepco shares climbed as much as 2.7 percent on Monday,
reversing earlier losses. By the midsession, the stock was up
1.5 percent at 606 yen, while the benchmark Nikkei index
was down 1.7 percent. Tepco was the most traded stock by
turnover.