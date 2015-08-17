CORRECTED-Fukushima operator's mounting legal woes to fuel nuclear opposition

(Corrects attorney's first name in paragraph 9; corrects
* Judge forces Tepco to disclose internal report
* Report warned of need for precautions, went unheeded
* More than 10,000 have legal claim against Tepco, govt
* Legal woes cloud restart of Japan's nuclear industry
By Kentaro Hamada
IWAKI, Japan, Aug 17 Four and a half years after
the Fukushima disaster, and as Japan tentatively restarts
nuclear power elsewhere, the legal challenges are mounting for
the crippled plant's operator.
They include a judge's forced disclosure of a 2008 internal
document prepared for managers at Tokyo Electric Power Co
warning of a need for precautions against an
unprecedented nuclear catastrophe.
Also, class actions against Tepco and the government now
have more plaintiffs than any previous Japanese contamination
suit and, overruling reluctant prosecutors, criminal charges
have been levelled against former Tepco executives for failing
to take measures to prevent the 2011 meltdowns and explosions.
Radiation from the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986 forced 160,000 people from their homes, many never to
return, and destroyed businesses, fisheries and agriculture.
The criminal and civil legal cases do not threaten financial
ruin for Tepco, which is now backstopped by Japanese taxpayers
and faces far bigger costs to decommission the Fukushima plant
and clean up the surrounding areas.
Rather, the cases could further increase opposition to
nuclear restarts - which consistently beats support by about
two-to-one - as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government pushes to
restore nuclear to Japan's energy mix to reduce reliance on
imported fossil fuel.
"The nuclear plant disaster has upended our way of life,"
evacuee and former beekeeper Takahisa Ogawa, 45, testified
recently in a court in Iwaki, near the Fukushima power station.
"We've lost the support we counted on."
PROVING NEGLIGENCE
Ogawa and other plaintiffs are seeking 20 million yen
($160,000) each in damages from Tepco. More than 10,000 evacuees
and nearby residents have brought at least 20 lawsuits against
the utility and the government over the handling of the disaster
at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant 220 km (130 miles) north
of Tokyo.
The biggest class action, with 4,000 plaintiffs, seeks to
dramatically increase Tepco's liability by proving negligence
under Japan's civil law, rather than simply proving harm and
seeking compensation, said lead attorney Izutaro Managi.
Japan recently approved increasing the amount of
compensation payments through a government-run fund to 7
trillion yen ($56 billion).
Prosecutors twice declined to charge former Tepco bosses
over their handling of the disaster, citing a lack of evidence,
but a citizens' panel overruled them last month.
It's unlikely the three former executives, who will be summoned
to give evidence in court, will be convicted as it is hard to
prove criminal acts in this type of case, said Nicholes Benes of
The Board Director Training Institute of Japan.
The legal actions against Tepco are "serious for the
industry" as it seeks to gradually bring some of Japan's 43
idled nuclear reactors back online, said Tom O'Sullivan, an
independent energy consultant and former investment banker.
"With potentially up to 25 reactors coming online, board
members of other electric power companies must be quite nervous
about what could happen if something goes wrong," he said. "Most
reactors have been switched off for four years so switching them
back on is going to be potentially problematic, not to mention
the risk of natural disasters."
"UNAVOIDABLE"
It's unclear what bearing the various lawsuits against Tepco
might have on one another, but a common thread is that it should
have anticipated the possibility of a devastating quake and
tsunami and taken steps to reduce the impact.
The company maintains that the severity of the 9.0 magnitude
quake and 13-meter wave could not have been predicted.
But the document introduced as evidence in the shareholders'
suit after a judge forced Tepco to produce it, appears to
challenge that. The "Tsunami Measures Unavoidable" report, dated
September 2008, was filed with the Tokyo District Court in June,
but has not been widely reported.
The unnamed authors prepared the report for a meeting
attended by the head of the power station and marked the
document "to be collected after discussion." It's not clear
whether senior executives in Tokyo saw the report at the time.
The report called for Tepco to prepare for a worse tsunami
than it previously assumed, based on experts' views.
"Considering that it is difficult to completely reject the
opinions given thus far of academic experts on earthquakes and
tsunami, as well as the expertise of the (government's)
Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion, it is
unavoidable to have tsunami countermeasures that assume a higher
tsunami than at present," says the report.
"This is prime evidence that Tepco recognised the need for
tsunami measures," said Hiroyuki Kawai, lead attorney in the
shareholders' suit. "This will have an important impact on the
lawsuit."
Tepco, in a court filing, counters that the document "does
not mean there was a risk that a tsunami would strike and did
not assume any specific tsunami countermeasures."
Asked to comment further on the internal report and the
range of legal problems facing the company, Tepco spokesman
Kohji Sakakibara told Reuters, "We cannot answer these questions
because they pertain to lawsuits and because they suppose a
hypothetical determination of negligence. However, the company
is making appropriate assertions in the lawsuits and expects
that in the end the courts will render fair judgements."
The shareholder lawsuit, filed in March 2012, seeks to
establish responsibility for the disaster and demands 5.5
trillion yen ($44 billion) in damages from current and former
executives. A verdict is not expected for at least a year.
"This is likely to become a long battle where lawsuits go on
for several decades or half a century," said Shunichi Teranishi,
a professor emeritus of environmental economics at Hitotsubashi
University in Tokyo, comparing it to the Minamata mercury
poisoning disaster in the 1950s, where lawsuits continue to be
filed to this day.
($1 = 124.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada, with additional reporting by
Aaron Sheldrick; Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by William
Mallard and Ian Geoghegan)