Japan govt names radiation physicist as new atomic regulator head

* Appointments aimed at boosting shattered public confidence
in nuclear power
* Public sceptical of nuclear industry, utilities and
politicians
* Disaster, restarts of reactors, rejuvenate anti-nuclear
movement
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's government on Thursday
nominated Shunichi Tanaka, an expert in radiation physics, to
head a new safety regulator, taking a step forward in its
efforts to restore trust in nuclear power, shattered by last
year's Fukushima disaster.
But it is uncertain whether confidence can be restored with
public feeling running high against the "nuclear village" --
industry officials, politicians and utility operators seen as
failing to avert the disaster.
The Fukushima accident - meltdowns linked to the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami that crippled the plant - has rejuvenated
the anti-nuclear movement. A rally last week drew 100,000
protesters.
The government hopes that the new safety body, to be
launched in September, will instil more confidence than two
current regulatory bodies, both heavily criticised for their
cosy ties with the power industry.
Tanaka, 67, a former deputy head of the Cabinet Office's
Atomic Energy Commission, was nominated for the new safety
watchdog along with four other candidates.
"We're in an extremely severe situation as to whether we can
regain public confidence in the state and the administration,"
Environment Minister Goshi Hosono told reporters after the
government put forward the nominations to parliament.
"We have selected suitable persons from the standpoint that
those who have not learned a lesson from Fukushima are not
qualified to be involved in nuclear energy administration."
Japan restarted two reactors this month to avoid a potential
blackout in the summer -- all of Japan's 50 operating nuclear
reactors had been taken offline for checks after the disaster.
But reconnecting even two reactors to the power grid has
consolidated anti-nuclear feeling.
NOMINATIONS POSTPONED
The nominations were called off a week ago when media leaks
prompted lawmakers to seek government clarification.
The nominees -- including a reactor expert, a radiology
expert, a former ambassador to the United Nations and a
seismologist -- must be approved by parliament.
In principle, lawmakers refuse to consider nominations to
key posts if they have been leaked to the media, but they
exempted the nominations from the "no leak" rule this time,
given the limited pool of qualified candidates.
Experts say the safety commission's credibility will hinge
on its members, but that it is hard to find people with
expertise who are not clearly linked to either the nuclear
industry or the opposing camp.
Critics see some nominees, including Tanaka, as closely
linked to the "nuclear village". But Environment Minister Hosono
defended his nomination, saying Tanaka had already offered an
apology for the disaster and had contributed to decontamination
efforts in his home region.
Two inquiries into the disaster, one commissioned by the
government and another by parliament, delivered a damning
assessment of how regulators, Fukushima's operator and
government officials handled the crisis.
The parliamentary probe accused the regulators and Tokyo
Electric Power Co., Fukushima's operator, of collusion,
referring to the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl as a
"man-made" disaster.