Japan's Noda calls on Olympus to clarify role in payments-FT

LONDON Oct 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of controversial payments made by camera maker Olympus (7733.T), the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Noda acknowledged it might be considered inappropriate for a prime minister to comment on a private company but told the FT that Olympus had indicated that it would set up a third-party committee to look into the payments.

"I want them to fully clarify the facts and act on them appropriately," he said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)