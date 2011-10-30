Japan's Noda calls on Olympus to clarify role in payments-FT

LONDON Oct 30 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of
controversial payments made by camera maker Olympus (7733.T),
the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Noda acknowledged it might be considered inappropriate for
a prime minister to comment on a private company but told the
FT that Olympus had indicated that it would set up a
third-party committee to look into the payments.
"I want them to fully clarify the facts and act on them
appropriately," he said.
