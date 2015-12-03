Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio mulling PC units merger - Nikkei

Dec 3 Japanese electronic companies Toshiba Corp
, Fujitsu Ltd and Sony Corp spinoff
Vaio are mulling a combination of their PC operations, according
to a Nikkei report.
The three companies aim to sign a basic agreement this month
and launch the combined company in April 2016, the business
daily said on Thursday. (s.nikkei.com/21yCTMS)
Vaio will likely be the surviving company, while Toshiba and
Fujitsu will make investments and transfer operations to
combined entity, according to the Nikkei report.
Toshiba, Fujitsu and Investment fund Japan Industrial
Partners, Vaio's top shareholder, are likely to invest around 30
percent each in the new company, the Nikkei reported.
Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio were not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)