Japan public pension cuts JGB weighting, lifts allocation to stocks

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest public pension fund with more than $1 trillion of assets, said on Friday it would lift its weighting in foreign and domestic stocks while cutting its target allocation for Japanese government bonds.
GPIF, which has been reviewing its investment model, said it would raise its target allocation for Japanese stocks to 12 percent from 11 percent previously, while lowering its yen bond weighting to 60 percent from 67 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.