UPDATE 1-Petrobras may sell whole Japan refinery, not just stake

* To consider whether to sell 100,000 bpd Japan refinery within 2-1/2 years

* Petrobras seen in talks with Asian firms (Adds detail, background)

By Osamu Tsukimori

TOKYO, Nov 7 Brazil's state-run Petrobras would sell all of southern Japan refiner Nansei Seikyu KK if it had a good enough offer, rather than just a stake in the plant as previously planned, its CEO said on Monday.

Petrobras only completed its purchase of the small 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery a year ago, but has since said it was considering selling as part of a plan to divest $13.6 billion in assets to focus on a $225 billion development of its prolific domestic offshore oil discoveries.

"We may sell our participation .. but we don't have a decision yet," Jose Sergio Gabrielli said at a news conference in Tokyo.

It could take as long as 2-1/2 years for Petrobras to decide on selling the Nansei Seikyu stake, Gabrielli said.

That may be because there is a limited pool of investors that would be interested in buying a small refinery in Japan, where fuel demand is on the wane with an ageing population and increasing energy efficiency, industry sources and analysts said.

Japanese firms would not be interested in the simple Nansei refinery, which can process only more expensive high quality crude, said Japan-based independent oil consultant Osamu Fujisawa.

"If there were buyers, it would be a foreign firm in Asia, such as China, Taiwan and South Korea," Fujisawa said, adding the Okinawa-based refinery has an attractive port facility with the capability to dock Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which allows most of the products to be shipped overseas.

Before Petrobras said it was considering selling, it had plans to upgrade the refinery with more complex units and boost sales to China, the world's second largest oil importer and the engine of global oil demand growth.

Petrobras had also considered using the site as a crude storage hub for its increasing future flow of exports to Asia. The company plans to double crude sales to China to around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2020.

Nishihara refinery has been processing 80,000 bpd of crude in the past three months, General Manager of Petrobras Japan Osvaldo Kawakami said.

That is higher than previously as the company looks to meet rising demand for fuel oil for power generation. Japanese utilities have increased fuel oil burning since the March earthquake and tsunami to compensate for idled or damaged nuclear power generation.

The company was in talks with a few firms on the refinery sale, Kawakami said last week.

Petrobras bought 87.5 percent of Nansei Sekiyu in 2008 for around 5.5 billion yen ($70 million) from Exxon Mobil group Japan refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu . ($1 = 78.180 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Simon Webb and Joseph Radford)