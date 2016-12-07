Japan PM's advisers urge annual review of drug prices

TOKYO Dec 7 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
economic advisers, hoping to curb Japan's ballooning healthcare
costs, proposed on Wednesday reforms to the way drug prices are
set, a step opposed by foreign and domestic drug makers who say
the changes will stifle investment.
The proposals follow a decision to halve the price of
Bristol Myers Squibb Co's cancer drug Opdivo last month,
and an earlier move to slash the price of Gilead Science Inc's
highly effective but expensive hepatitis C drug
Sovaldi.
The four private-sector advisers at Abe's Council on
Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) proposed reviewing all
prescription drug prices, which are set by the government, at
least annually, rather than once every two years as currently.
The advisers, including Sadayuki Sakakibara, head of Japan's
biggest business lobby Keidanren, went on to call for reviewing
four times a year official prices of the drugs that prove to be
effective against more diseases than initially identified and
which experience an unexpectedly high surge in sales.
Health Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki put forward a similar
proposal at the panel's meeting on Wednesday.
Based on the private-sector advisers' proposals, Abe ordered
Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara and other cabinet ministers
to map out basic guidelines by the next panel meeting later this
month.
Abe's advisers also called for reviewing prices on generic
drugs once a year or more, which would lead to lower official
prices given that market prices of medicines overall are on a
steady decline.
Japanese and foreign drug makers argue that not only would
the changes stifle innovation by creating uncertainty over
pricing but would undercut a key component of Abe's economic
growth policy, which calls for attracting research and
development investment from pharmaceutical companies.
"The current system of biennial repricing has served Japan
and the Japanese people well by ensuring the predictability of
reimbursement, controlling healthcare expenditures, rewarding
innovation and, most importantly, improving access for Japanese
patients to the most innovative treatments available globally,"
said a joint statement by U.S. and European industry groups.
"Adopting annual repricing threatens to undo all of these
achievements," the statement said, echoing complaints by
Japanese drug makers.
