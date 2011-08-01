Q+A-What's going on at Japan's crippled nuclear power plant?

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 1 Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
, the owner of the quake and tsunami-hit Fukushima
Daiichi plant, said on Monday it had successfully begun to cool
one of two spent fuel pools that were still considered unstable.
That brings it another step closer to its aim of bringing
the plant's reactors to a state of cold shutdown and stabilising
the spent fuel pools by January.
PROGRESS SO FAR?
After cooling systems were knocked out on March 11, causing
meltdowns of nuclear fuel rods at three of the plant's six
reactors and triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years, Tepco has been trying to cool the plant's reactors and
four of its spent fuel pools.
In July it completed the first stage of its plan to bring
the plant under control, bringing down temperatures at its
reactors and at its No. 2 and No.3 spent fuel pools to levels
considered stable with the help of newly built cooling systems.
On Monday, Tepco said it had also successfully reduced the
temperature of the No. 4 spent fuel pool by more than 20 degrees
Celsius to 63 degrees, a day after it activated a circulatory
cooling system. It aims to bring down the pool's temperature to
between 30 and 40 degrees.
Before installing the new system, Tepco had cooled
the No. 4 reactor spent fuel pool by injecting water from giant
pump trucks.
The spent fuel pool at the No. 1 reactor, the only remaining
one without a circulatory cooling system, remains relatively
unstable but Tepco is aiming to install a cooling system later
this month.
CONTAMINATED WATER CLEAN-UP STILL NEEDED
Tepco is working to bring the reactors to a cold shutdown by
cleaning contaminated water that has accumulated at the plant
and then running it through new cooling systems.
As an emergency measure early in the crisis, Tepco cooled
the reactors by pumping in tens of thousands of tonnes of water,
much of it drawn directly from the sea. Some of that water was
stored in huge tanks and some in the basements of the reactor
buildings and threatened to leak into the ocean.
Drawing on technology from French, U.S. and Japanese
companies, Tepco completed a system to decontaminate the
accumulated water and pump it back to cool the reactors.
The system started on June 17 and has repeatedly stalled
but, as of July 31, Tepco had treated about 33,600 tonnes of
water. It estimates that 120,000 tonnes of highly radiated water
has accumulated at the plant.
WHAT IS HAMPERING TEPCO?
The decontamination system was built in a hurry from a
patchwork of technologies and its very complexity -- it has to
remove oil and radioactive substances and desalinate the water
in different steps -- has left it prone to breaking down.
The cooling system uses 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) of plastic
piping that snakes through the compound, which is a headache to
maintain.
The summer heat is another challenge for the workers, with
the threat of dehydration and heat stroke that much greater due
to the protective suits and masks they have to wear.
Even after the plant is under control, clean-up work at the
site is expected to continue for years if not decades.
WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE DISASTER?
Nearly 80,000 people have been forced to evacuate their
homes, most of them from a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the
plant.
Living in fear of radiation has become part of life for
residents both near and far from the plant.
The crisis has prompted Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan to
say he believes Japan should wean itself off nuclear power and
to call for a bigger role for renewable sources such as solar
power.
It has also hampered efforts to restart reactors idled for
regular checks, raising the possibility of power outages during
peak demand periods.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)