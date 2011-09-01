Q+A-What's going on at Japan's crippled nuclear power plant?

TOKYO, Sept 1 Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the owner of Japan's quake and tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi plant, said this week that it wants to remove nuclear fuel from damaged reactors within the next 10 years while the operator moves closer to its short term goal of bringing the reactors to a state of cold shutdown by January.

PROGRESS SO FAR?

After cooling systems were knocked out on March 11, causing meltdowns of nuclear fuel rods at three of the plant's six reactors and triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, Tepco has been trying to cool the plant's reactors and four of its spent fuel pools.

In July it completed the first stage of its plan to bring the plant under control, bringing down temperatures at its reactors.

In August it brought temperatures at all four of its spent fuel pools to levels considered stable with the help of newly built cooling systems. Before installing the new system, Tepco had cooled the spent fuel pools by injecting water from giant pump trucks.

Stabilising the reactors and spent fuel pools would allow Tepco to remove nuclear fuel rods.

Tepco said on Wednesday it wanted to remove fuel stored at spent fuel pools within three years and fuel from reactors within 10 years.

It wants to remove fuel rods from the spent fuel pools by pulling them out from elevated cranes.

For fuel rods in the reactors, Tepco wants to plug any holes in the reactor vessels with remote controlled robots and fill the vessels completely with water. It then hopes to use the remote controlled machine to cut in pieces the fuel rods, some of which may have melted and dropped to the bottom of the vessels, for removal.

CONTAMINATED WATER CLEAN-UP STILL NEEDED

Tepco is working to bring the reactors to a cold shutdown by cleaning contaminated water that has accumulated at the plant and then running it through new cooling systems.

As an emergency measure early in the crisis, Tepco cooled the reactors by pumping in tens of thousands of tonnes of water, much of it drawn directly from the sea. Some of that water was stored in huge tanks and some in the basements of the reactor buildings and threatened to leak into the ocean.

Drawing on technology from French, U.S. and Japanese companies, Tepco completed a system to decontaminate the accumulated water and pump it back to cool the reactors.

The system started on June 17 and has repeatedly stalled but, as of Aug. 31, Tepco had treated about 67,000 tonnes of water. It estimates that 120,000 tonnes of highly radiated water has accumulated at the plant.

WHAT IS HAMPERING TEPCO?

The decontamination system was built in a hurry from a patchwork of technologies and its very complexity -- it has to remove oil and radioactive substances and desalinate the water in different steps -- has left it prone to breaking down.

The cooling system uses 4 km (2.5 miles) of plastic piping that snakes through the compound, which is a headache to maintain.

Even after the plant is under control, clean-up work at the site is expected to continue for years, if not decades.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE DISASTER?

Nearly 80,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, most of them from a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the plant.

Living in fear of radiation has become part of life for residents both near and far from the plant.

The crisis has prompted Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan to say he believes Japan should wean itself off nuclear power and to call for a bigger role for renewable sources such as solar power.

It has also hampered efforts to restart reactors idled for regular checks, raising the possibility of power outages during peak demand periods. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)