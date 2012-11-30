Japan PM Noda: Wrong to have BOJ finance public debt

BRIEF-Team Penske forms technical partnership with Stratasys Ltd
* Team Penske says Stratasys to provide equipment, support services to assist Team Penske in engineering, manufacturing efforts across NASCAR, Indycar racing platforms
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday it would be wrong to have the central bank finance public debt, regardless of whether it underwrote bonds from the government or bought them from the market.
"Having the BOJ finance public debt is inappropriate. I wouldn't adopt such a policy," Noda said in a joint debate of party leaders held ahead of a general election for parliament's lower house on Dec. 16.
* Team Penske says Stratasys to provide equipment, support services to assist Team Penske in engineering, manufacturing efforts across NASCAR, Indycar racing platforms
* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)