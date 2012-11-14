Japan to hold general election on Dec 16 -lawmaker

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's government and ruling Democrats have decided to hold a general election on Dec. 16, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday.
The decision was made hours after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he would dissolve the lower house on Friday for a snap election next month, which his party looks certain to lose.
Jun Azumi, acting secretary general of the Democratic Party of Japan, made the comments to reporters after meeting senior government officials.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd