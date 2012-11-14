Japan to hold general election on Dec 16 -lawmaker

TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's government and ruling Democrats have decided to hold a general election on Dec. 16, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday.

The decision was made hours after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he would dissolve the lower house on Friday for a snap election next month, which his party looks certain to lose.

Jun Azumi, acting secretary general of the Democratic Party of Japan, made the comments to reporters after meeting senior government officials.