Japan PM wants to call election Dec 16 -Kyodo

TOKYO Nov 14 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told a ruling party official he wants to call an election for parliament's lower house on Dec. 16, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Noda told Democratic Party Secretary-General Azuma Koshiishi of his intention but the ruling party's No.2 resisted, Kyodo said citing a party official.

Noda, under opposition pressure to call an election he promised in August would be "soon", looks to be leaning towards holding one as early as next month after pledging support for a controversial U.S.-led free trade pact.

But some in his party would prefer to delay it, with support for his government at its lowest since Noda took office last year.

Japan's upper house has fixed six-year terms, with elections for half its members held every three years. Elections for the more powerful lower house can be called at the premier's discretion.