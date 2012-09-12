Japan Osaka mayor seeks national power with new party

| TOKYO, Sept 12
TOKYO, Sept 12 Popular Osaka Mayor Toru
Hashimoto formally launches a bid for national power on
Wednesday with a new political party that critics say taps
simmering nationalist sentiment just as Japan faces increasingly
strained ties with China and South Korea.
That tension has been growing in recent weeks as Beijing and
Seoul both clash with Tokyo over rival claims to islands in the
region, disputes that trace back to lingering resentment over
Japan's wartime rule in the region.
"He's definitely pushing Japanese political discourse
further to the right," said Koichi Nakano, a professor at Sophia
University in Tokyo ahead of a fundraising bash in Osaka for
Hashimoto's party. "A lot of Japanese are looking for a messiah
who will turn things around and make everything wonderful."
Some opinion polls show that Hashimoto's Japan Restoration
Party is more popular than the ruling Democratic Party of Japan
(DPJ). In one TV survey it even ranked higher than the biggest
opposition rival
Japan has had six premiers since 2006 as it struggles with
an ageing population and fading competitiveness. Hashimoto's
party could influence who becomes the seventh after a general
election expected within months that the Democrats look set to
lose.
Hashimoto plans to run hundreds of candidates in that
election, although he insists he won't be one of them. He only
took over last year as mayor of Osaka, Japan's second largest
metropolitan area. He has already lured away seven lawmakers
from the DPJ and other parties, and more may follow.
A former lawyer and TV talk show celebrity, the boyish-faced
43-year-old Hashimoto has promised to break Japan's prolonged
political deadlock and stressed U.S. Tea Party-style domestic
policies to shrink the role of the central government, give more
power to local authorities and promote free-market competition.
And in an apparent effort to woo right-leaning mainstream
allies and voters, he is calling for Japan to beef up its
ability to defend itself - while keeping ties with security ally
Washington tight - and urging a public referendum on revising
Japan's pacifist constitution.
He has also echoed some ultra-conservative views on wartime
history that touch raw nerves among neighbours.
"He has gone out of his way to say that sexual slaves in
wartime was a fiction," Nakano said, referring to Hashimoto's
remark that there was no evidence Japan's Imperial Army forced
Korean and other Asian women to work at military brothels.
POLITICAL VACUUM
Ties with China, where bitter memories of Japan's occupation
of parts of the country in the 1930s and 1940s run deep, have
been badly strained by a feud over disputed islands.
Relations with South Korea have also been chilled by a
separate territorial row, as well as Seoul's view that Tokyo has
not done enough for the "comfort women", as they are
euphemistically known, forced to work in the wartime brothels.
"Hashimoto hasn't seemed to have much interest in history or
national security and foreign policy," Nakano said. "It seems he
is using that instrument to appeal to his possible allies."
Among those potential allies are ex-prime minister Shinzo
Abe, who plans to run in a Sept. 26 election for a new leader of
the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) this month.
Abe's rival, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is another.
LDP Secretary General Nobuteru Ishihara, also vying for the
top party post, might feel more comfortable tying up with
defeated Democrats but also has ties to Hashimoto through his
father, Shintaro, the nationalist governor of Tokyo.
Pundits see the long-dominant LDP re-emerging as the biggest
party but falling short of a majority, even with a smaller ally.
"If Hashimoto's party gets more than 100 seats, the LDP will
have to tie up with it," said Nihon University professor Tomoaki
Iwai. "If it wins only 60-70, the LDP might favour the DPJ."
Others say Hashimoto, who makes much of his outsider status
to woo disillusioned voters, will steer clear of a coalition
with mainstream parties and bide his time until he can run for
parliament himself, perhaps in a upper house poll next year.
Some predict Hashimoto's appeal will fade over time as
voters scrutinize his policies and candidates. Others disagree.
"There is a vacuum that these people are looking to fill,"
said Jesper Koll, head of equity research at JPMorgan in Tokyo.
"You have a country that is lost, and as a result, all
things are possible."