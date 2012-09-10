版本:
Japan opposition leader Tanigaki: won't run in LDP race

TOKYO, Sept 10 The leader of Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party, Sadakazu Tanigaki, said on Monday he will not run in a contest for the party leadership this month, as it gears up to fight the ruling Democratic Party in an election expected soon.

It was unwise for too many people to run, and not good for two of the party's executive officers to run against each other, Tanigaki told a televised news conference. LDP Secretary General Nobuteru Ishihara is expected to declare his candidacy for its presidency.

