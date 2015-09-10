UPDATE 4-Triple listings for Japan Post behemoths seek to raise $11.5 bln

* Japan Post, bank and insurance units to list on Nov. 4
* Combined IPOs expected to raise Y1.39 trln - filing
* Each firm to offer about 10 pct of outstanding shares
-filing
By Takaya Yamaguchi and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Sept 10 The listings of Japan Post
Holdings Co and its bank and insurance units will
seek to raise a combined $11.5 billion - critical offerings the
government hopes will win over retail investors and boost the
stock market.
The triple IPOs represent Japan's biggest privatisation in
nearly three decades and will bring to market the nation's
largest bank and largest insurance company by assets.
The debut of Japan Post Bank will also subject one of the
world's biggest institutional investors to market forces. The
bank has already pledged to overhaul the management of its $1.7
trillion portfolio, potentially having a considerable impact
over fund flows into stock and bond markets.
But scepticism abounds over growth prospects for all three
companies with both the bank and Japan Post Insurance heavily
regulated to protect private sector rivals, while mail services
are suffering from declining volume in a digital age.
"I don't imagine managers of active funds will rush to buy
shares of Japan Post companies," said a fund manager.
"Rather, depending on the dividend yield, those focused on
value stocks are likely to be interested, said the person,
declining to be identified as his company is owned by a direct
competitor to Japan Post Bank.
Around 10 percent of outstanding shares in each company will
be offered, with Japan Post Holding's offering aiming to raise
$5.5 billion, while the bank and insurance IPOs will seek $4.8
billion and $1.2 billion respectively.
Japan's top government spokesman said the share offers were
an opportunity to encourage the shift of household money from
bank deposits to equity market investment.
"We are hopeful it will lead to a virtuous economic cycle,"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Japan Post Bank will have indicative price of 1,400 yen and
have the largest market capitalisation of the three at $52
billion.
The holding company would have a market value of around $50
billion at its indicative price of 1,350 yen. The insurance
unit's tentative price of 2,150 yen would give it a market value
of about $11 billion.
Keenly aware of the need for a strong growth scenario to
lure investors, Japan Post President Taizo Nishimuro
orchestrated the acquisition of Australian freight and logistics
firm Toll Holdings for A$6.5 billion ($4.6 billion) this year.
But underscoring concerns about growth prospects, Japan Post
Holdings said it expects net profit to slide 20 percent to 370
bill lion yen this financial year.
The bank unit said it expects annual net profit to fall 13
percent while the insurance unit said net income is likely to
edge up 3 percent.
In a move likely to help attract retail investors, the
holding company said it plans to double its annual dividend to
23 yen per share.
Around 80 percent of the three firm's IPO allocation will go
to domestic investors. A finance ministry official said that 95
percent of the domestic offering will be sold to individuals
while all of the overseas portion will go to institutional
investors.
Final pricing for the bank and insurance units will take
place on Oct. 19, and for the holding company on Oct. 26. All
three will make their market debut on Nov. 4.
The offerings will be first of three tranches that together
are meant to generate more than $30 billion for reconstruction
after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Eleven companies have been hired as lead underwriters for
the offerings with Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura
Securities, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan chosen as global
coordinators.
($1 = 120.7200 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Taiga Uranaka; Additional
reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallager; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)