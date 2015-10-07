REFILE-Japan Post sets indicative IPO price range at 1,100-1,400 yen per share

(Refiles to add word 'yen' in headline)
TOKYO Oct 7 Japan Post Holdings Co on
Wednesday set an indicative price range of 1,100-1,400 yen per
share in an initial public offering, one of a trio of listings
by the state-owned post office that make up a privatisation
worth close to $12 billion in total, Japan's biggest in three
decades.
The Japan Post holding company and two financial units - an
insurer and a bank - plan to raise as much as a combined 1.4
trillion yen ($11.6 billion) in the IPOs, with shares set for a
Nov. 4 trading debut. The state will use proceeds to help fund
reconstruction after Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
According to filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
book-building for the Japan Post Holdings offer runs from Oct. 8
through Oct. 23, with a final price to be set on Oct. 26.
Meanwhile Japan Post Bank set an indicative price range of
1,250-1,450 yen per share for its IPO, while Japan Post
Insurance set a range of 1,900-2,200 yen. Their book-building
period is shorter than that of the holding company, running from
Oct. 8 until Oct. 16, with final offering prices to be set on
Oct. 19 ahead of the Nov. 4 debut.
($1 = 120.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)