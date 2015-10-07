REFILE-Japan Post sets indicative IPO price range at 1,100-1,400 yen per share

(Refiles to add word 'yen' in headline)

TOKYO Oct 7 Japan Post Holdings Co on Wednesday set an indicative price range of 1,100-1,400 yen per share in an initial public offering, one of a trio of listings by the state-owned post office that make up a privatisation worth close to $12 billion in total, Japan's biggest in three decades.

The Japan Post holding company and two financial units - an insurer and a bank - plan to raise as much as a combined 1.4 trillion yen ($11.6 billion) in the IPOs, with shares set for a Nov. 4 trading debut. The state will use proceeds to help fund reconstruction after Japan's 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

According to filings with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, book-building for the Japan Post Holdings offer runs from Oct. 8 through Oct. 23, with a final price to be set on Oct. 26.

Meanwhile Japan Post Bank set an indicative price range of 1,250-1,450 yen per share for its IPO, while Japan Post Insurance set a range of 1,900-2,200 yen. Their book-building period is shorter than that of the holding company, running from Oct. 8 until Oct. 16, with final offering prices to be set on Oct. 19 ahead of the Nov. 4 debut.

($1 = 120.2700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)