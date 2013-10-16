TABLE-Japan's new coal-fired power plant pipeline

Oct 16 The following is a list of coal-fired power generation units that Japan's regional utilities and biggest wholesale power supplier plan to start commercially operating in the coming years. Company Unit MW Ops start Tepco Hitachinaka No.2 1,000 Dec-13 Tepco Hirono No.6 600 Dec-13 Tepco, Chubu Hitachinaka 600 2020/21 Nippon Steel, J-Power Kashima 600 2020/21 J-Power Takehara New No.1 600 2020/21 Kyushu Matsuura No.2 1,000 from 2023/24 Chugoku Misumi No.2 400 from 2027/28 Tohoku Noshiro No.3 600 from 2028/29 Total 8 units 5,400 Source: the trade ministry, regional utilities, Electric Power Development (J-Power)