TABLE-Japan's new coal-fired power plant pipeline

Nov 29 The following is a list of coal-fired power generation
units that Japan's regional utilities and biggest wholesale power supplier plan
to start commercially operating in the coming years.
    For a related story on Japan's soaring coal usage, click 
    Output is in megawatts, with scheduled launch of commercial operations.
    Osaki CoolGen Corp is a 50-50 venture of Chugoku Electric and
Electric Power Development Co.
    
    

 Company                    Plant                 Output         Ops start
 Joban Kyodo                Nakoso No.10             250            Apr-13
 Tepco                      Hirono No.6              600            Dec-13
 Tepco                      Hitachinaka No.2        1000            Dec-13
 Tepco, Chubu               Hitachinaka              600           2020/21
 Nippon Steel, J-Power      Kashima                  600           2020/21
 Osaki CoolGen              Osaki                    166            Mar-17
 Tepco, Mitsubishi group    Nakoso                   500       around 2020
 Tepco, Mitsubishi group    Hirono                   500       around 2020
 J-Power                    Takehara New No.1        600           2020/21
 Kyushu Electric            Matsuura No.2           1000  2023 at earliest
 Chugoku Electric           Misumi No.2              400  2027 at earliest
 Tohoku Electric            Noshiro No.3             600  2028 at earliest
                            12 units                6816                  
 
Sources: Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, Tokyo Electric Power Co, Chubu
Electric Power co, Kyushu Electric Power Co, Tohoku Electric Power Co, Electric
Power Development Co
