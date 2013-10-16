Japan on gas, coal power building spree to fill nuclear void

* 12 new gas, 2 new coal power plants by end 2014
* New plants to boost gas and coal power by 6 percent
* Plants to combat rising energy import costs
* Oil demand for power to fall by 20 pct in winter
By Osamu Tsukimori and Rebekah Kebede
TOKYO/PERTH, Oct 16 Japan plans to start up 14
new gas and coal-fired power plants by the end of 2014, allowing
a switch away from pricey oil, as Tokyo struggles with a
shutdown of nuclear reactors and energy imports drive a record
trade deficit.
Regional power monopolies will construct 12 gas-fired units
next year, while two new coal power plants will be completed by
December 2013, according to a Reuters survey of utilities.
The new power plants will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and coal to scale back on the use of expensive crude and fuel
oil plants. They will also give Japan a bigger buffer to prevent
future power outages when generation plants go offline.
"What this will do is introduce an additional reserve margin
into the power network, particularly in areas where some nuclear
is coming back," said Nicholas Browne, a senior analyst with
Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.
Expanding gas-fired generation is the only viable
large-scale option in a nuclear-free Japan to power its
industrial and commercial sector and keep electricity prices low
enough for businesses to stay competitive globally.
A massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 hit the
Fukushima nuclear power station, operated by Tokyo Electric
Power Co, also known as Tepco, causing three reactor
meltdowns and hydrogen explosions.
The disaster undermined public confidence in the safety of
nuclear power, leading to the shutdown of all plants for
maintenance and safety checks, which pushed the world's
third-largest economy and biggest importer of LNG to post its
first trade deficit since the second oil shock 31 years ago.
Prior to Fukushima, nuclear power accounted for about 30
percent of electricity and at this stage Japan may have only
four nuclear reactors back operating by March 2015, the
Institute of Energy Economics Japan says.
The new gas and coal power plants, which based on
International Energy Agency (IEA) data will cost an estimated $7
billion to build, will add 6.4 percent more fossil fuel capacity
by the end of 2014.
Mitsubishi Heavy, General Electric, Hitachi
and Mitsubishi Electric are among the firms
that will benefit from construction.
Gas-fired units next year will add 5.2 gigawatts of
capacity, or 7.8 percent, to the 66.3 gigawatts the power firms
now operate, according to industry data. The IEA estimates
plants with such power output would cost about $4.5 billion.
The two coal-fired units due to start commercial operations
in December will add 1.6 gigawatts online from the current 39
gigawatts. Building two plants that produce 1.6 gigawatts would
cost about $2.4 billion, according to the IEA.
ENERGY SUPPLY FLEXIBILITY
Lower coal and gas prices relative to crude and fuel oil
will clip a skyrocketing energy import bill, but fuel costs will
grow and still account for a big chunk of the trade deficit.
Japan's trade gap reached a record 4.8 trillion yen in the
first half of this year alone.
With the cost of some fuels falling slightly this year, the
Ministry of Industry has revised down its estimate for the extra
costs Japan will pay for fossil fuels in the year to March 31,
2014, to 3.6 trillion yen from 3.8 trillion in April, which will
mostly cover LNG and coal.
"With oil prices staying this high and peak summer demand
behind us, the utilities have quickly dropped usage of crude and
fuel oil in favour of LNG," said Akitsugu Takahashi, a marketing
executive for Japan's biggest refiner JX Holdings.
Japan's coal imports are set to hit another record over the
next year, but the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) has said
oil use at power plants could fall 10 to 20 percent this winter
from a year earlier.
Helping to ease costs, utilities will likely fuel the new
gas-fired units with long-term supply contracts due to start in
2014, such as from Exxon Mobil's PNG LNG plant, rather
than from spot market purchases, traders and analysts said.
LNG coming into Japan through long-term supply contracts
will likely jump about 5 million tonnes to 72.5 million tonnes
in 2014, up from 67.2 million tonnes this year, according to
Tony Regan, an analyst with Tri-Zen International.
Consultancy FGE expects Japan's total LNG demand this year
to be at 85.7 million tonnes, increasing slightly to 86.4
million tonnes in 2014 on higher demand for power that will
accompany the new start-ups.