UPDATE 1-Japan's priciest land plot hits 22-yr high even as national prices slip

* Average land prices nationwide slip for 7th straight year
* Prices diverge between major cities and outlying areas
* Land costs in Tokyo may rise further on foreign demand
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's priciest plot of land hit
a 22-year high even as nationwide prices notched a seven-year
slide, widening the divide between major cities and the outlying
regions, a government survey showed on Wednesday.
A block in Tokyo's Ginza district containing the posh
Kyukyodo stationery shop rose 14 percent last year to 27 million
yen a square metre ($21,000 a square foot), the highest for any
plot in Japan since 1993, the survey by the National Tax Agency
showed.
But average land prices nationwide slipped for the seventh
consecutive year, in contrast to Japan's asset inflated bubble
that started in the late 1980s when land prices nationwide were
boosted by speculative investments.
"Early indications of a bubble are strengthening" in the
most expensive areas," said Takashi Ishizawa, senior analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
"On the other hand, regions with falling populations likely
won't see their land prices rising again. Tokyo is growing at
the expense of the declining regional economies."
Land prices in Tokyo could rise further as foreign investors
with plentiful capital keep looking for investment opportunities
in the nation's capital while borrowing costs are low.
Japan's market is already crowded with large foreign
investors such as U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte.
Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the world's
largest sovereign wealth fund, also plans to open an office in
Tokyo to seek real estate investment opportunities, a sign that
more money is coming to Japan.
The tax agency assesses land prices as of Jan. 1 every year
to calculate inheritance and gift taxes on properties acquired
that year.
Land prices fell in 35 of Japan's 47 prefectures, but the
biggest cities continued to rise while areas devastated by the
2011 earthquake and tsunami maintained their rebound.
Quake-hit Miyagi prefecture in the northeast rose 2.5
percent, while neighbouring Fukushima prefecture was up 2.3
percent.
Tokyo land prices rose 2.1 percent, while Aichi prefecture,
which includes the city of Nagoya, posted a 1.0 percent gain.
Land prices in Osaka rose 0.5 percent.
The average land price nationwide for tax purposes slipped
0.4 percent, narrowing from the previous year's 0.7 percent
decline, the survey found.
($1 = 122.8600 yen)
