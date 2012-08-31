UPDATE 2-Japan public pension fund hit by $26 bln Apr-June investment loss

* Japan pension fund suffers first investment loss in 3
quarters
* 6th biggest quarterly investment loss in value
* Yen strength, weakness in equities hurt performance
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japan's public pension fund, the
world's largest, suffered an investment loss of $26 billion in
April-June, its first loss in three quarters, as the yen's
strength and falls in domestic and foreign equities hurt its
quarterly performance.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), under
pressure to raise returns to cope with a rapidly ageing
population, is closely watched by global markets given the size
of its $1.37 trillion portfolio, which is equivalent to the
economy of Australia, the world's 13th-largest.
The GPIF posted a negative return of 1.85 percent in
April-June, a sharp reversal from a positive return of 5.11
percent for the previous quarter.
The performance translates into an investment loss of 2.069
trillion yen ($26.34 billion), compared with a gain of 5.48
trillion yen in January-March.
It was the sixth biggest quarterly loss in terms of value
since the GPIF started supervising pension money in 2001.
Total assets under management fell to 108.2 trillion yen by
the end of June compared with 113.61 trillion yen in March.
"We can't go into details but it's appropriate to think the
reason (for a sharp fall in assets) was due to market
performance and selling of our assets to raise cash," Masahiro
Ooe, a councillor at the GPIF, told a news conference.
The GPIF invests the reserves of national and corporate
pension plans and allocates nearly two-thirds of its assets to
Japanese government bonds, where benchmark 10-year yields
were around 0.8 percent, within sight of a nine-year
low of 0.72 percent reached last month.
Raising healthy investment returns is vital for the GPIF as
it has been paying out more in benefits than it receives in
contributions to the national pension system since the 2009/10
financial year.
For the current financial year, which started in April, the
fund plans to generate about 8.87 trillion yen in cash for
pension payouts.
JAPAN STOCKS SLUMP
The GPIF produced a positive return only in Japanese bonds,
which account about two-thirds of its total portfolio, but
posted investment losses in three other asset classes --
domestic equities, foreign bonds and foreign equities.
The fund performed especially poorly in Japanese stocks,
with a negative return of 9.83 percent, or a 1.39 trillion yen
investment loss. That was worse than the benchmark performance
of negative 9.74 percent, based on the Tokyo stock market's
broad Topix index, including share prices and dividends.
Japanese shares slumped during the quarter due to the yen's
strength, wariness over the economic outlook in China and the
United States, and Europe's debt crisis.
The Topix dropped almost 10 percent by the end of June from
March. On June 5, it fell below 700 to its lowest in more than
28 years.
The market's benchmark Nikkei average slipped 11
percent during the period.
The GPIF's overseas equities produced a negative return of
7.55 percent, or a 983.3 billion yen loss. But they outperformed
the negative 7.58 percent of the benchmark MSCI Kokusai.
The fund's investment in foreign bonds produced a negative
return of 3.46 percent, or a 343.3 billion yen loss.
Its foreign bond investment suffered due to the yen's
firmness against key currencies.
The public fund's investment in Japanese bonds produced a
positive return of 1.04 percent, or a 604.1 billion yen
investment gain.
Japanese government bond yields fell steadily during the
quarter, with key 10-year JGB yields slipping to 0.84 percent by
the end of June from 0.99 percent in March.