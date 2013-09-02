Japan's giant pension fund picks new managers for foreign stocks

TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's public pension fund, the world's biggest, has selected eight asset fund companies to actively manage $159 billion in foreign equities in its massive portfolio aimed at raising higher returns to cope with a rapidly ageing population. The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which holds $1.2 trillion in asset, larger than the economy of Mexico, occasionally replaces new managers to supervise its assets by reviewing performances and services including fees. Nomura Asset Management, BlackRock and Principal Global Investors, which won a mandate previously and were listed as foreign stock managers as of March 31 in GPIF's annual investment report, were not selected. GPIF started the process of selecting new fund companies to supervise foreign equities, which represents more than 12 percent of the fund's entire assets, in June 2012. The public fund previously selected active foreign stock managers in March 2009 when it appointed 14 asset managers. But GPIF has selected eight fund management companies this time and only three firms such as Amundi Japan remained from the previous selection. MSCI Kokusai will be used as the benchmark to manage foreign equities. GPIF allocates its portfolio in four conventional asset classes -- foreign equities, foreign bonds, domestic bonds and domestic equities. In early June, GPIF changed its portfolio strategy to increase its exposure to domestic and foreign equities and foreign bonds. At the same time, the fund reduced the target for its allocation to Japanese government bonds to 60 percent from 67 percent. The move represented a significant shake-up of investment strategy since the fund was formed in 2001. The public fund's allocation to foreign equities rose to 12 percent from 9 percent. GPIF posted an investment gain of 1.9 percent in the April-June quarter as returns were hurt by a record quarterly loss from its investment in Japanese bonds. Its investment in foreign equities produced a positive return of 6.14 percent during the quarter, or a 921.8 billion yen investment gain. Following is the list of managers. Sub advisers are in parenthesis and existing managers indicated by asterisk (benchmark MSCI Kokusai): 1) Amundi Japan* 2) MFS Investment Management* 3) Natixis Asset Management 4) Nikko Asset Management 5) BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan* 6) Mizuho Asset Management 7) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking 8) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Names of active managers of foreign equities disclosed in GPIF's annual performance report as of March 31. 1) Amundi Japan 2) MFS Investment Management 3) State Street Global Advisors 4) Nomura Asset Management 5) BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan 6) BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan 7) Fidelity 8) BlackRock Japan 9) Principal Global Investors 10) Legg Mason Asset Management