UPDATE 1-Japan GPIF picks new managers for domestic stocks, adopts new index

* GPIF allocates small amount of funds in JPX Nikkei 400
* Active managers largely composed of foreign firms
* Only four Japanese managers in active investment
* GPIF starts investment in J-REIT
* GPIF adopts smart beta in active investment
(Adds GPIF comments, details)
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's $1.26 trillion public
pension fund said on Friday it has selected 14 new active
managers to supervise its domestic equities investment and added
more benchmarks to its strategy.
The move by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF),
whose asset value exceeds the size of Mexico's economy, is aimed
at generating higher returns to cope with pension payouts for
Japan's rapidly ageing population.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pressing the
public fund to rely less on low-yielding Japanese government
bonds. A panel he has appointed has said the GPIF and other
public funds should diversify investments and use more active
investment strategies to seek higher returns.
The GPIF official said the public fund's new measures, such
as adopting the JPX 400 index as a benchmark and using more
active investment strategies, are in line with the panel's
recommendations.
The JPX 400 focuses on return on equity (ROE) and corporate
governance.
Out of 14 newly appointed active managers, only four are
Japanese, sharply down from eight domestic managers in the
previous line-up.
"We closely studied their past performances, investment
philosophy and management structure. Asset management firms
which had unique qualifications topped of our list and many were
foreign managers," a GPIF official said.
Consultants began the selection process about a year ago.
GPIF said it had started investing both in active and
passive investments in J-REIT (Japan Real Estate Investment
Trust) and adopted a "Smart Beta" strategy in its active
management investment for the first time.
Smart beta is half way between active and passive investing.
It aims to follow certain benchmark indices passively but allows
investors to tilt weightings themselves towards volatility or
momentum, seeking to outperform the main index.
The public fund will need several traditional active
managers whose role will be to work with company managers to
seek better value for shareholders, the official said.
The GPIF also introduced a fee structure based on
performance for some active mangers. It declined to name them.
The public fund has started allocating funds to the JPX
Nikkei index, but only in small amounts so far, the official
said.
For details of managers, see:
here
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim/Ruth
Pitchford)