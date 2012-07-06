Japan's giant pension fund sold $32 bln of assets in 2011/12

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund, said
on Friday it sold or cashed out a total of 2.54 trillion yen
($31.77 billion) of domestic and foreign bonds in the financial
year that ended in March to raise cash to cover to payout
shortfalls.
The public pension fund, known as the GPIF, has become a net
seller of assets to raise cash for pension payouts since
2009/10, after inflows from loans being paid back by public
entities stopped.
The fund, under pressure to raise returns to cope with a
rapidly ageing population, is closely watched by markets given
the size of its $1.42 trillion portfolio, which is bigger than
the economy of Spain, the world's 12th largest.
It is the third straight year in which the fund has been a
net seller of assets.
But its selling was down sharply from 4.77 trillion yen the
previous year, as it was able to cover part of the shortfall
with proceeds from redemptions and interest payments from loans
to public entities, known as the Fiscal Investment and Loan
Program, or so-called Zaito bonds.
The fund sold Japanese bonds totalling 2.46 trillion yen,
including maturing bonds amounting to 124.6 billion yen.
The GPIF's sales of foreign equities totalled 80.1 billion
yen, all of which took place in March.
It managed to post investment gains in the financial year to
March. The fund's rate of return on its overall investments
improved to plus 2.32 percent in the 2011/12 financial year
compared with minus 0.25 percent the previous year.
In terms of value, the GPIF posted investment gains of 2.61
trillion yen in 2011/12 compared with losses of 299.9 billion
yen for the previous year.
Its total assets fell to 113.61 trillion yen ($1.42
trillion) by the end of March compared with 116.32 trillion yen
a year earlier.