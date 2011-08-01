UPDATE 1-Strong quake jolts central Japan, no tsunami alert

* Quake has magnitude of 6.1, felt in Tokyo
TOKYO Aug 2 A strong earthquake with a
preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted central and eastern Japan on
Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but it did not
issue a tsunami alert.
The quake, which occurred at 11:58 p.m. (1458 GMT), was
also felt in Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of injuries
or damage.
The focus of the tremor was 20 km (12 miles) below the
surface of the earth, off the coast of Shizuoka prefecture,
about 200 km west of Tokyo, the Meteorological Agency said.
All reactors at Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka
nuclear power plant in Shizuoka are shut after Prime Minister
Naoto Kan called for its closure, citing research showing that
the area is at particularly high risk for a major earthquake
within the next few decades.
No abnormalities have been reported from the Hamaoka plant,
public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Mark Heinrich)