UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake hits western Japan, no tsunami warning

TOKYO, April 12 A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit
western Japan early on Saturday, but there were no immediate
reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued, the
nation's meteorological agency reported.
"Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal
regions, the earthquake caused no damage to Japan," the agency
said on its website.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the
quake's magnitude at 6.3 and said it had its epicentre 24 miles
(38 km) northwest of Wakayama in western Honshu island, and
occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles (5 km).
Kyodo news agency reported that was also no immediate
reports of damage to the Ikata nuclear power plant in the area,
citing its operator, Shikoku Electric Power Co..