UPDATE 6-Japan rescuers search quake rubble for survivors as manufacturers count cost

* Dozens believed trapped in rubble after quake
* Cost of damage could run to several billion dollars
* No irregularities reported at nuclear plants
* Sony, Toyota, Honda operations affected
By Kaori Kaneko and Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese rescue teams on Sunday
scoured the splintered remains of buildings destroyed by a
series of deadly earthquakes in southern Japan as time ran out
for finding survivors and as major Japanese manufacturers face
production losses from supply chain disruptions.
A 7.3 magnitude tremor struck early on Saturday, killing at
least 32 people, injuring about a thousand and causing
widespread damage to houses, roads and bridges, with at least
one mountain highway severed in two, concrete tumbling into the
valley below.
In the village of Minamiaso, 11 people were "out of
contact", said public broadcaster NHK. Rescuers pulled 10
students out of a collapsed university apartment in the same
settlement on Saturday.
"In Minamiaso, where the damage is concentrated, there may
still be people trapped under collapsed buildings, so we are
focusing our attention and rescue and search efforts in this
area," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.
It was the second major quake to hit Kumamoto province on
the island of Kyushu in just over 24 hours. The first, late on
Thursday, killed nine people. Of more than 470 quakes hitting
Kyushu since Thursday, 78 have been at least a four on Japan's
intensity scale, strong enough to shake buildings.
Quakes are common in Japan, part of the seismically active
"Ring of Fire" which sweeps from the South Pacific islands, up
through Indonesia, Japan, across to Alaska and down the west
coast of the United States and Central and South America.
At the other end of the ring this weekend, Ecuador's biggest
earthquake in decades killed at least 77 people, caused
devastation in coastal towns and left an unknown number trapped
in ruins. A 6.1 magnitude quake also struck southeast of the
Pacific island nation of Tonga, with no immediate reports of
damage.
Three nuclear plants in the southern Japanese region were
unaffected by the second quake, but the Nuclear Regulation
Authority said it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday
to discuss the disaster.
A massive 9 magnitude quake and tsunami in northern Japan in
March 2011 caused the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in
1986, shutting down the nuclear industry for safety checks and
sending radiation spewing across the countryside. The first
reactor to restart was Kyushu Electric's Sendai No. 1,
which is at one of the plants in the region hit on Saturday.
Nearly 20,000 people were killed in the 2011 tsunami.
The Kumamoto region is an important manufacturing hub.
Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend production
at plants across Japan after the quakes disrupted its supply
chain.
Electronics giant Sony Corp said its Kumamoto image
sensors plant would remain suspended. One of the company's major
customers for the sensors is Apple.
Meanwhile, Honda Motor Co. said production at its
motorcycle plant in southern Japan would remain suspended
through Friday.
Suga said the government may seek a supplementary budget to
cover the cost of the quakes.
"We will do all that we can," Kyodo News quoted Suga as
telling a press briefing.
DIGGING WITH BARE HANDS
All commercial flights to the damaged Kumamoto airport were
cancelled and Japan's bullet train to the region suspended.
Expressways are closed in wide areas because of landslides and
cracks in road surfaces, hindering efforts to get supplies of
water and food to survivors.
Overnight, rescuers digging with their bare hands dragged
some elderly survivors, still in their pyjamas, out of the
rubble and onto makeshift stretchers made of tatami mats.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would boost the number of
troops helping to 25,000 and had accepted a U.S offer of help
with air transportation.
Heavy rains fuelled worries of more landslides and with
hundreds of aftershocks and fears of more quakes, thousands
spent the night in evacuation centres.
"It's full in there. There's not a inch to sleep or even
walk about in there. It's impossible in there," a resident of
Mashiki town said outside an evacuation centre.
Firefighters handed out tarpaulins to residents so they
could cover damaged roofs, but many homes were simply deserted.
Around 62,700 households were without electricity, water
supplies had been disrupted to more than 300,000 homes and some
areas had lost their gas supply, said NHK.
More than 110,000 people have been evacuated from the
Kumamoto area, said Kyodo.
Troops set up tents for evacuees and water trucks were being
sent to the area while television footage showed people stranded
after the fall of a bridge being rescued by helicopters.
Police said 32 people had been confirmed dead in Saturday's
quake. The government said about 190 of the injured were in a
serious condition.
The epicentre of Saturday's quake was near the city of
Kumamoto and measured at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles),
the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallower a
quake, the more likely it is to cause damage.
The city's 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle was badly damaged,
with its walls breached after having withstood bombardment and
fire in its four centuries of existence.
The USGS, a science organisation that provides information
on ecosystems and the environment, estimated there was a 72
percent likelihood of economic damage exceeding $10 billion,
adding that it was too early to be specific. Major insurers are
yet to release estimates.
