UPDATE 1-Mag 6.8 quake jolts Japan off Fukushima, no damage reports

* Fifty-cm tsunami advisory issued
* No immediate reports of damage
* Tokyo Electric: no abnormalities reported at Fukushima
plant
TOKYO, Aug 19 A strong earthquake with a
preliminary magnitude of 6.8 jolted northeastern Japan off
Fukushima prefecture on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said, although no damage was reported and a tsunami advisory for
the area was lifted after no waves were sighted.
Some highways were closed and high-speed bullet trains were
halted after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.
A 50 cm (20 inch) tsunami advisory was issued for the
coastal areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that were
severely damaged by the massive March 11 quake and tsunami, but
was lifted about 35 minutes later.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said no abnormalities had
been found at radiation monitoring posts at the crippled
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, about 240 km (150 miles)
northeast of Tokyo, or the nearby Daini plant, and that cooling
operations at the damaged reactors were continuing.
Tohoku Electric Power said there were no
abnormalities at its Onagawa nuclear power plant, which has been
shut since the March disaster.
The focus of the tremor was off the coast of Fukushima, 20
km below the earth's surface, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said.
On March 11, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9
earthquake, the strongest on record in Japan, and a massive
tsunami that triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The disaster left about
20,400 dead or missing.
