UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

(Adds confirmation of no irregularities at nuclear plants)
TOKYO Dec 28 An earthquake with a magnitude of
6.3 hit eastern Japan on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said, adding no tsunami warning was issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries but
the quake, which occurred at around 09:38 p.m. (1238 GMT), shook
buildings in the capital, Tokyo.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc said there were no
irregularities at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, where one
of the world's worst nuclear accidents unfolded after a March
2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The 2011 quake of magnitude 9 was the strongest ever
recorded in Japan, and it generated a tsunami that knocked out
the cooling function at the Fukushima plant.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said no nuclear
facilities in Japan were showing signs of abnormalities
following Wednesday's quake and no power outages were reported.
