UPDATE 15-Second deadly quake hits Japan, "race against time" to find survivors

* Japan PM warns of damage over wide area
* Auto, electronics factories halt production
* At least 26 killed in latest shock, some trapped
* No irregularities reported at nuclear facilities in area
* Tsunami advisory lifted, bad weather forecast
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, April 16 Japanese rescuers were digging
through the rubble of buildings and mud on Saturday to reach
dozens believed trapped after a powerful 7.3 magnitude
earthquake struck a southern island, killing at least 32 people
and injuring about a thousand.
The shallow earthquake hit in the early hours, sending
people fleeing from their beds on to dark streets, and followed
a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday which killed nine people in
the area. Rain and cold were forecast overnight, adding extra
urgency to the rescue effort.
Television footage showed fires, power outages, collapsed
bridges, a severed road hanging over a ravine and gaping holes
in the earth. Residents near a dam were told to leave because of
fears it might crumble, public broadcaster NHK said.
NHK said about 150,000 people in total across the affected
region had received evacuation orders amid fears that heavy rain
could trigger more landslides as the two quakes have made the
ground unstable.
"I felt strong shaking at first, then I was thrown about
like I was in a washing machine," said a Tokai University
student who remains isolated in the village of Minamiaso in
Kumamoto province on the island of Kyushu.
"All the lights went out and I heard a loud noise. A lot of
gas is leaking and while there hasn't been a fire, that remains
a concern," the student, who is sheltering in a university gym
with 1,000 other students and residents, told Japanese media.
Many frightened people wrapped in blankets sat outside their
homes while others camped out in rice fields in rural areas
surrounding the main towns. About 422,000 households were
without water, and about 100,000 without electricity, the
government said. Troops were setting up tents for evacuees and
water trucks were being sent to the area.
The National Police Agency said 32 people were confirmed
dead. The government said about 190 of those injured were in
serious condition.
"RING OF FIRE"
Heavy rain and wind were forecast, with temperature expected
to drop to 13 degrees Celsius (55 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.
Firefighters handed out tarpaulins to residents so they could
cover damaged roofs.
"The wind is expected to pick up and rain will likely get
heavier," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a government meeting.
"Rescue operations at night will be extremely difficult ... It's
a race against time."
Self Defence Forces personnel in the town of Mashiki, close
to the epicentre, were providing food and water.
"I don't mind standing in line. I'm just thankful for some
food," said a man in his 60s waiting for a meal.
Japan is on the seismically active "ring of fire" around the
Pacific Ocean and has building codes aimed at helping structures
withstand earthquakes.
A magnitude 9 quake in March 2011 north of Tokyo touched off
a massive tsunami and nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima,
contaminating water, food and air for miles around. Nearly
20,000 people were killed in the tsunami.
The epicentre of Saturday's quake was near the city of
Kumamoto and measured at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles),
the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The shallower a
quake, the more likely it is to cause damage.
The quake triggered a tsunami advisory which was later
lifted and no irregularities were reported at three nuclear
power plants in the area, a senior government official said.
The city's 400-year-old Kumamoto Castle was badly damaged,
with its walls breached after having withstood bombardment and
fire in its four centuries of existence.
ECONOMIC DAMAGE
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaking at a G20
event in Washington, said it was too early to assess the
economic impact but bank operations in Kumamoto were normal.
The USGS, which is a government scientific body, estimated
that there was a 72 percent likelihood of economic damage
exceeding $10 billion, adding that it was too early to be
specific. Major insurers are yet to release estimates.
Electronics giant Sony Corp said a factory
producing image sensors for smartphone makers would remain
closed while it assessed the damage from the quakes. One of its
major customers is Apple which uses the sensors in
iPhones.
Toyota Motor Corp halted production at three plants
producing vehicles, engines and trans axles in Fukuoka. Toyota
said there was no damage at its plants, but it was checking the
status of its suppliers. It will decide on Sunday whether to
resume production.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd stopped production at its
Fukuoka plant which produces vehicles including the Serena,
Teana, Murano and Note.
South Korea said it had rented five buses to transport 200
South Korean tourists stranded in Oita, to the east of Kumamoto.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said nearly 80 people
were believed trapped or buried in rubble. Rescuers managed to
pull 10 students out of a collapsed university apartment in the
town of Minami on Saturday.
Extra troops would be sent to help, with up to 20,000 due by
Sunday, as well as more police, firefighters and medics, he
said. "We are making every effort to respond," Suga said.
The region's transport network suffered considerable damage
with one tunnel caved in, a highway bridge damaged, roads cut or
blocked by landslips and train services halted, media reported.
Kumamoto airport was also closed.
There have been more than 230 aftershocks of at least level
1 on the Japanese scale since Thursday's shock, said Japan's
meteorological agency.
"We have already seen of several of the mid to upper 5 plus
magnitude range, and over the next several days and weeks, we
would not be surprised to see more earthquakes of this size,"
said John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS.
