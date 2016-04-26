U.S. Ospreys win Japanese hearts and minds with quake relief flights

| IWAKUNI, Japan, April 26
IWAKUNI, Japan, April 26 The U.S. military's
MV-22 Osprey aircraft has been a lightning rod for opposition to
U.S. bases in Japan since 24 of them were deployed on the
southern island of Okinawa in 2014.
By sending eight of the tilt-rotor Ospreys to help with
relief efforts for survivors of recent earthquakes on Kyushu
island, both U.S. and Japanese military planners have been able
to showcase an aircraft they see as necessary for Japan's
defence.
When an Osprey set down last week on a sports ground in
Hakusui village on Kyushu, the first person out was a U.S.
Marine Corps photographer taking pictures of Japanese troops
unloading supplies. Within hours, the pictures were on social
media.
Opposition to U.S. bases in Japan has simmered for years,
especially on Okinawa where many people believe the MV-22, which
can hover like a helicopter and fly as a fixed wing craft, is
prone to crashing.
They say the U.S. military's deployment of the Osprey on
Okinawa shows its disregard for their feelings. The U.S.
military insists the Osprey is safe but in 2012 it nevertheless
agreed to curb flights over heavily populated areas.
Since earthquakes killed about 50 people on Kyushu this
month, the aircraft has been seen in a new light, thanks in
large part to pictures of it ferrying blankets, food and water
to quake survivors, posted on the 31st Marine Expeditionary
Unit's Facebook and Twitter feeds.
"We have had no negative reaction," said Colonel Romin
Dasmalchi, commander of the unit, which is based in Okinawa.
Visits to the unit's social media sites surged by as much as
10 times after it began flying relief supplies, a spokesman for
the U.S. Marine Corps said.
Eight Osprey's were deployed for the relief effort from
Okinawa to a USMC air station at Iwakuni near Hiroshima because
"of the speed and efficiency of the airframe to get into those
places where a traditional aircraft could not land", he said.
JAPAN BUYING OSPREYS
By the time the U.S. military's relief mission ended on
Sunday, its posts had earned more than 230,000 hits compared
with a normal rate of between 10,000 to 50,000.
While the publicity is unlikely to placate opponents of U.S.
bases, it should improve the Osprey's image.
The deployment has also given the Japanese military a chance
to see how the Osprey fits with its kit. Japan ordered five
Ospreys last year, making it the first foreign force to buy it.
"The more exposure you get to any weapon system aircraft I
think the better it is going to be," Dasmalchi said.
Japan's Ospreys will be based on Kyushu from around 2019,
near a new unit of Japanese marines that represent the spearhead
of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to give Japan's military a
global security role by making it more mobile and expeditionary.
After leaving Hakusui village on Friday, the Osprey flew to
the Hyuga, the first in a new class of Japanese helicopter
carriers, which also helps Japan extend its military reach
beyond home waters.
Japanese navy officers were given a brief tour of the
aircraft before it was loaded with water, chicken curry and beef
rice, and topped up with fuel, for another trip back to hungry
quake survivors.
(With additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Robert
