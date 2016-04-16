Sony to extend closure of image sensor plant in southern Japan

TOKYO, April 16 Sony Corp said that it will
extend the closure of its image sensor plant in southern Japan,
which was hit again by a powerful earthquake early on Saturday.
Sony said the closure will affect its image sensor
plant in Kumamoto, and operations at its image sensor plant in
Nagasaki, also in the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, will
be partially suspended.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck southern Japan early on
Saturday, killing at least 24 people, injuring hundreds more and
trapping people in collapsed buildings, media reported, a day
after a quake killed nine people in the same region.
