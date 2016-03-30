Five years after Japan quake, rewiring of auto supply chain hits limits

* Quake exposed vulnerability of auto supply chain
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, March 30 Five years after a huge
earthquake temporarily crippled parts of Japan's auto supply
chain, some companies have adjusted the industry's famed "Just
in Time" production philosophy in a bid to limit any repeat of
the costly global disruption.
The quake exposed the vulnerability of a system pioneered
after World War Two by Toyota Motor Corp, under which
companies aim to boost efficiency by receiving small quantities
of parts from suppliers only when needed.
But even with the risk of new disasters in one of the
world's most seismically active countries businesses have had to
balance efforts to disaster proof the supply chain due to
concerns of the cost of, say, storing more inventory in case of
an emergency which may or may not strike.
"Holding more inventory, or adding another production line
as a business contingency measure may improve a company's
robustness in the face of disaster, but it won't necessarily
improve its global competitiveness," said supply chain expert
Takahiro Fujimoto.
"Companies which take such steps at the cost of
competitiveness would probably go bust even before the next
disaster occurs," said Fujimoto, a professor and executive
director at Tokyo University's Manufacturing Management Research
Center.
Since the 2011 disaster, global auto suppliers have changed
the way they produce and source the 30,000 parts required to
assemble a single car, including raising stocks, diversifying
production and creating alternative manufacturing capabilities.
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said
it has "significantly" increased its supplies of Xirallic, a
pigment which creates the shimmery effect in vehicle paint,
since the quake.
Merck's plant in Fukushima Prefecture, which at the time
produced the firm's global Xirallic supply, escaped major
damage, but its warehouse was inaccessible immediately after the
quake, prompting automakers including Ford and Chrysler to
suspend sales of vehicles in certain colours.
Nils Oldenburg, head of Merck's global pigments production,
who was in charge of operations in Japan at the time of the
quake, said Merck now keeps "multi-month" stocks of Xirallic at
warehouses in Japan and other regions around the world.
Merck in 2012 also began a second Xirallic production line
in Germany.
DUAL SOURCING, DUAL CAPACITY
Other auto parts companies are also giving themselves more
leeway on inventories. German-U.S. supplier ZF-TRW said it had
increased stocks of some parts procured from single sources to
last six days, double the three days it held before the quake.
But industry experts say that many Japanese firms are
sticking to "Just in time", opting not to increase inventories.
"The costs of maintaining extra inventory, or the view that
extra inventory may be wasteful are considered to be reasons not
to hold more stock," said Hiroaki Mochida, an analyst at Marusan
Securities.
A spokesman at Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp,
whose plant in Ibaraki Prefecture that produces microcontrollers
used in automobiles was devastated in 2011, said it had not
increased its inventories as a risk management strategy.
However, he said it had begun to standardise more parts
across vehicle models to improve efficiency and enable
alternative production during emergencies.
Tokyo University's Fujimoto said having capacity to transfer
production to other lines was key to a quick recovery from
disasters.
TRW, which specialises in vehicle safety systems and was
acquired by ZF Automotive last year, now stores back-up
production equipment at more of its suppliers' plants.
"In the past we believed that having moulds for some plastic
parts at only one of our suppliers' plants, say either in the
U.S. or China, would suffice, but now we have backups at other
locations," said Yoshihiro Nakane, president of TRW Automotive
Japan.
The quake was also a wake-up call for automakers to keep
better track of procurement.
Toyota Motor Corp, which spent weeks identifying
how its suppliers had been affected by the quake, and Nissan
Motor Co have both developed supply chain databases.
Nissan now also requires prospective suppliers to include
alternative sourcing plans for parts for new models.
