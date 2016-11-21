Tokyo Electric resumes reactor cooling system after temporary halt

TOKYO Nov 22 Tokyo Electric Co said it
has resumed the cooling system at a storage pool for spent
nuclear fuel at the No.3 reactor at the Fukushima-Daini nuclear
power plant that had been automatically halted earlier after an
earthquake hit northern Japan on Tuesday.
There are 2,544 fuel rods in the storage pool. It takes
about 7 days for the temperature at the storage pool to rise to
65 Celsius, the upper operational limit according to safety
rules, a spokeswoman said.
