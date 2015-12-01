版本:
Japan's JX Holdings says no formal agreement with TonenGeneral

TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's largest oil refiner JX Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it has not formally agreed to integrate with TonenGeneral Sekiyu after business daily Nikkei reported they had reached a broad agreement to integrate their management.

JX and Japan's third-ranked refiner TonenGeneral have agreed to integrate sometime in 2017, Nikkei reported earlier. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, editing by G Crosse)

