UPDATE 1-Idemitsu may buy smaller stake in Showa Shell to counter opposition -Nikkei

* Smaller stake purchase may counter Idemitsu family's
plan-Nikkei
* Idemitsu: Company chiefs met, no decision on any specific
plans
* Idemitsu says will consider variety of options
TOKYO, Aug 5 Idemitsu Kosan Co is
looking to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell
Sekiyu than planned, aiming to counter efforts by the
former's founding family to block a merger of the two oil
refiners, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
An Idemitsu spokesman said that the heads of both companies
met on Thursday to confirm their intention to merge despite the
Idemitsu family's opposition, but that there had been no
discussion between them of such a move and no decision had been
made on any specific plan.
But he added that it was possible that such a move may be
discussed in the future among various options that could be
pursued.
The family has opposed the company's plan to acquire smaller
rival Showa Shell, arguing the two companies are too culturally
different for a merger to work.
Speaking through a lawyer on Wednesday, it said it bought a
0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell. This stake, if combined with
the 33.24 percent that Idemitsu was planning to purchase in
September, would mean the company and related parties' total
shareholding in Showa Shell would exceed one-third.
Japanese law bars companies from acquiring stakes that large
via private placements, raising the prospect that Idemitsu
would, contrary to original plans, have to make an expensive
tender offer for Showa Shell shares.
Having Idemitsu obtain a smaller stake than 33.24 percent is
one possible solution, the Nikkei reported, citing unidentified
officials from both companies.
Shares in Idemitsu rose 1.0 percent while Showa Shell inched
up 0.2 percent, roughly in line with the benchmark Nikkei
average, after sliding a day earlier.
Idemitsu would also have to prepare for negotiations with
seller Royal Dutch Shell. The Anglo-Dutch group may
balk, because selling fewer shares would mean lower proceeds,
the Nikkei said.
Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which
would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is necessary to
cope with lower demand.
