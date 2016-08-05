UPDATE 1-Idemitsu may buy smaller stake in Showa Shell to counter opposition -Nikkei

* Smaller stake purchase may counter Idemitsu family's plan-Nikkei

* Idemitsu: Company chiefs met, no decision on any specific plans

* Idemitsu says will consider variety of options (Adds that heads of firms have met, share price moves)

TOKYO, Aug 5 Idemitsu Kosan Co is looking to acquire a smaller stake in Showa Shell Sekiyu than planned, aiming to counter efforts by the former's founding family to block a merger of the two oil refiners, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

An Idemitsu spokesman said that the heads of both companies met on Thursday to confirm their intention to merge despite the Idemitsu family's opposition, but that there had been no discussion between them of such a move and no decision had been made on any specific plan.

But he added that it was possible that such a move may be discussed in the future among various options that could be pursued.

The family has opposed the company's plan to acquire smaller rival Showa Shell, arguing the two companies are too culturally different for a merger to work.

Speaking through a lawyer on Wednesday, it said it bought a 0.1 percent stake in Showa Shell. This stake, if combined with the 33.24 percent that Idemitsu was planning to purchase in September, would mean the company and related parties' total shareholding in Showa Shell would exceed one-third.

Japanese law bars companies from acquiring stakes that large via private placements, raising the prospect that Idemitsu would, contrary to original plans, have to make an expensive tender offer for Showa Shell shares.

Having Idemitsu obtain a smaller stake than 33.24 percent is one possible solution, the Nikkei reported, citing unidentified officials from both companies.

Shares in Idemitsu rose 1.0 percent while Showa Shell inched up 0.2 percent, roughly in line with the benchmark Nikkei average, after sliding a day earlier.

Idemitsu would also have to prepare for negotiations with seller Royal Dutch Shell. The Anglo-Dutch group may balk, because selling fewer shares would mean lower proceeds, the Nikkei said.

Idemitsu has said its planned takeover of Showa Shell, which would create Japan's No.2 refiner by capacity, is necessary to cope with lower demand. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Edwina Gibbs)