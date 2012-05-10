UPDATE 1-Japan REIT affiliated with Tokyu plans $1.3 bln IPO

By Junko Fujita
TOKYO May 10 A Japanese real estate trust for
commercial properties affiliated with developer Tokyu Land Corp
said on Thursday it would sell about 100 billion yen
($1.3 billion) worth of shares in an initial public offering,
one of the largest share offers by Japanese institutions this
year.
The listing of Activia Properties Inc comes as Japan's stock
market fell to a three-month low on concerns about the yen's
gain and the Greek bailout.
Japan's Reit index has dropped 5.4 percent since April 2
when it hit a three-month high.
However, the real estate trust is expected to buy some busy
commercial properties, including Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku
which opened last month.
Other main assets include commercial complexes in Ebisu and
Akasaka, which are also busy shopping and business districts.
Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and UBS
AG will handle the global share sale, it said.
The IPO of Activia Properties is expected to be followed by
an initial stock offer by Singapore's Global Logistic
Properties, which is also aiming to raise about 100 billion yen,
sources told Reuters earlier.
GLP, the warehouse unit of Singapore wealth fund GIC, has
been preparing the offering and Citigroup Inc, Goldman
Sachs and Nomura have been retained as underwriters.
Activia Properties Inc plans to sell 204,100 shares in Japan
and abroad for an estimated price of about 500,000 yen a share,
the real estate trust said in a statement on Thursday.
It is expected to start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
on June 13.