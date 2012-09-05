Japan ruling party manifesto urges BOJ to buy foreign bonds

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's ruling party called on the
Bank of Japan on Wednesday to buy foreign bonds as a new policy
step aimed at countering the strong yen and beating deflation.
In a draft election manifesto, the ruling Democratic Party
urged the government and the central bank to work closely
together on fiscal and monetary policies to combat the yen's
excessive rise and overcome deflation, which has plagued the
economy for much of the past two decades.
The Democrats are expected to face an uphill battle in the
next general election for parliament's lower house, which Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has promised to call "soon" in order to
obtain the opposition's backing for a contentious sale tax hike.
The manifesto also called for a swift exit from reliance on
nuclear power.
A few minutes before the draft was released, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao had ruled out the possibility of the central
bank buying foreign bonds.