UPDATE 1-Japan minister: no comment on short-selling curb

* Japan carefully watching other countries' moves, market

* Japan short-sell curbs include ban on naked short-selling (Adds details, background)

TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's banking minister declined to say on Friday if it will tighten its curbs on short-selling, following a move to ban the tactic in financial shares in some European countries.

"We would like to carefully watch other countries' moves and market situations," Shozaburo Jimi, Japan's financial services minister, told reporters.

"We already have (short-selling restrictions), and I would like to decline to comment on whether we will take additional measures," he said.

In short-selling, investors sell borrowed shares in hopes of buying them back cheaper later to pocket the difference as profit. Some blame the tactic for fanning speculative trades that exacerbate market turmoil, while others say it is an important tool to help ensure market liquidity.

Japan introduced restrictions on negative bets on stocks in 2008, including a ban on naked short-selling, in which investors make short-selling moves without possessing the shares they promise.

Investors are required to report if they hold a short position of 0.25 percent or more of outstanding shares in a particular company, and bourses must disclose details to regulators. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Nathan Layne and Michael Watson)