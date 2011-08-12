Japan banking min declines comment on possibility of short-selling rules

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Aug 12 Japan banking minister Shozaburo Jimi on Friday declined to comment on whether the country would bolster its short-selling restrictions, following a move to ban short-selling in financial stocks in some European countries.
Japan has already introduced some restrictions on negative bets on stocks, including a ban on naked short-selling since 2008.
In short-selling, investors sell borrowed shares in hopes of buying them back cheaper later to pocket the difference as profit.
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Editing by Nathan Layne)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.