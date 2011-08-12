Japan banking min declines comment on possibility of short-selling rules

TOKYO Aug 12 Japan banking minister Shozaburo Jimi on Friday declined to comment on whether the country would bolster its short-selling restrictions, following a move to ban short-selling in financial stocks in some European countries.

Japan has already introduced some restrictions on negative bets on stocks, including a ban on naked short-selling since 2008.

In short-selling, investors sell borrowed shares in hopes of buying them back cheaper later to pocket the difference as profit.

