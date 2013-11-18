Japan's solar dream shatters as projects fail

* Only 18 percent of 22,068 MW solar power approved under
scheme online
* Japan will have to import more coal and gas as a result
* Multiple reasons behind the lack of projects starting
operation
By James Topham and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Nov 19 The failure of solar developers to
deliver on planned projects in Japan will cost the country's
utilities close to $3.5 billion annually in additional coal and
gas imports to generate power.
Japan's government banked on solar power to help meet the
shortfall in electricity supply after the Fukushima disaster in
2011 shattered public confidence in nuclear energy. The
country's reactors are shut while the government struggles to
convince the population the plants are safe to restart.
To encourage solar investment Tokyo introduced generous
subsidies more than a year ago, sparking a rush from developers
who came forward with plans that would have supplied the
equivalent to 21 nuclear reactors.
But in contrast to the experience in countries such as Spain
and Britain, where subsidies sparked solar booms that strained
government finances, in Japan developers are struggling to
deliver.
The promise of turning a quick profit from subsidised solar
power encouraged speculative developers lacking the experience
and expertise needed to deliver in Japan, industry experts say.
"This is gold rush territory," said Arthur Mitchell, an
attorney at White & Case in Tokyo who advises on solar projects.
"Everybody and his brother and sister were kind of rushing in
without any ability. The law doesn't have any eligibility
requirements. Absolutely none."
Less than a fifth of the projects the government deemed fit
for subsidies are supplying power to the grid as developers
struggle with problems ranging from lack of funds, grid capacity
limitations, land permit issues, wait lists for Japanese brand
equipment and a shortage of qualified technicians, industry
watchers said.
Solar projects can take up to three years to complete, so
some are still being built. But more than half of the approved
projects may never be built, sources said.
"There's a lot that won't come to fruition," said one
Tokyo-based solar industry consultant who declined to be
identified. "If 30-40 percent of (projects approved by March)
come online in three years, that would be a good outcome."
Japan's utilities are falling back on liquefied natural gas
(LNG) and coal imports to meet the solar shortfall. The volume
of imports of LNG and coal has hit new highs since Fukushima,
and played a big role in Japan registering a trade deficit for a
record 15 consecutive months.
SOLAR RUSH
The failure has tarnished the Japanese solar market, which
panel suppliers viewed as a growing alternative to a
solar-saturated Europe.
Lower-than-expected demand may weigh on solar panel makers
like China's JinkoSolar Holding Co and Canadian Solar
Inc, which have expanded into Japan, China and the
United States as they lower their exposure to Europe.
It could also hurt Japanese manufacturers of solar panels
such as Sharp Corp and Showa Shell Sekiyu, and
solar equipment suppliers such as Ulvac and Ishii Hyoki
Co, preferred by Japanese consumers and financial
institutions funding the projects.
SOLAR SHADOWS
As of July, only 3,916 megawatts of the 22,068 megawatts of
solar capacity approved since subsidies were introduced in July
2012 is selling power to the grid, according to data issued on
Monday by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI).
A disappointed METI in September launched a review of
approved solar projects over 400 kilowatts in size to determine
what was preventing the completion of many projects and is in
the process of analysing those responses, an official said.
The principal reason is the gulf between the ability to
obtain approval from METI for a project and the ability to
actually build it, industry watchers say.
"There is no connection between obtaining the facility
approval from METI and a project's feasibility, in terms of
cost, design and (other) government approvals," said Seth
Sulkin, President & CEO of Pacifica Capital K.K., a Tokyo-based
solar developer.
"Many projects receiving METI approval cannot be built as
they are designed on forests or mountains with no regard to
anything but obtaining the facility approval."
For projects on undeveloped land, a permit is required from
the forestry ministry. This has proved a stumbling block for
some applicants, because the ministry requires up to 35 percent
of forest plots be kept green. This can kill projects, as a
change of 20 percent or more in the proposed output capacity
means losing the precious METI subsidy approval.
Japanese utilities have to buy power from renewable energy
suppliers at guaranteed rates from approved projects once they
start generation.
Where projects are succeeding, they also face limitations
accessing Japan's grid.
Hokkaido Electric Power Co has put output
limitations on larger solar projects due to a lack of grid
capacity for the region it covers - Japan's major northern
island, which has expanses of uninhabited flat land suitable for
large solar panel arrays.
Tokyo is already reducing solar subsidies for solar as it
aims to encourage investment in other renewables, according to
local media reports.